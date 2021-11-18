Police investigate shooting in Kzoo’s Edison neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Kings Highway and Branch Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate the shooting.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting, if there are any reports of injuries or anyone has been arrested.

KDPS said investigators believe there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.