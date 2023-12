KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Kalamazoo Tuesday night, police say.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Lake Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, police say.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer.