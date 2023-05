KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police shut down a street Sunday evening while they investigated a homicide in Kalamazoo.

In a Facebook post around 5:45 p.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers had shut down N Westnedge Avenue at Drexel Place while they investigated a crime scene. A KDPS spokesperson said the scene is related to a homicide.

KDPS advised drivers to find an alternate route and suggested heading west on Paterson toward Douglas Avenue.