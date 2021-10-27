Police investigate downtown Kalamazoo bank robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who robbed a bank in downtown Kalamazoo Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase Bank on E. Michigan Avenue near the intersection of Portage Street.

Police confirmed a man walked into the bank and demanded money. He implied he had a weapon. It’s unclear if he had a weapon. The suspect fled on foot and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.