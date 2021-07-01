Police investigate deaths of 2 people in Comstock Twp.

Deputies investigate the deaths of two people in Comstock Township (July 1, 2021)

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Kalamazoo County are investigating after two people were found dead in a home Wednesday.

Deputies were to a home on Higgins Street, between Pingree and Cass Streets, after someone reported hearing gunshots. When they arrived, they found two people dead inside the home.

Authorities are still investigating, but they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Sheriff’s officials did not release any information about the victims, including their names or how old they were.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.