Police investigate deadly shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Kalamazoo.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday on N. Park Street near Norway Avenue in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known, nor have police released any information about who was killed. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is expected to release more information soon.

News 8 has a crew headed to Kalamazoo and is working to learn more. Check back for updates as they become available.