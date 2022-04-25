KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot and killed in Kalamazoo early Monday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Monday for a report of someone who had been shot on Phelps Avenue between E. Main Street and E. Michigan Avenue.

When police arrived, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and not breathing. The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries, according to a KDPS news release.

The victim’s name was not released pending family notification.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting. Police did not release any suspect information.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.