Police on the scene of a death investigation, where a baby was reported unresponsive. (Jan. 11, 2023)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A death investigation is underway at a home in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood for an unresponsive baby, police said.

A police presence gathered at a home is on Stockbridge Avenue between Bank Street and Reed Court late Wednesday morning. Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety confirmed that they received a report of an unresponsive baby. It is not clear what led up to the child’s death.

Yellow construction tape surrounded the area and a mobile police crime lab was at the scene. Police cleared the scene by 11:48 a.m.