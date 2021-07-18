Police in Kalamazoo investigate shooting; 1 hurt

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning shooting.

Police responded to S. Rose Street near Burr Oak Street around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say they originally responded for a call of shots fired, then found out someone had taken a 21-year-old man to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect, a 25-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was found a short time later and arrested. He is facing several charges including assault with intent to murder.

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.