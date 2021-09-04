Police in Kalamazoo investigate shooting at a party

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people have been shot in Kalamazoo at a party.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a press release that they were called to the 1500 block of Kickapoo Court just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived on scene, they say they found three people with gunshot wounds.

All three people were taken to area hospitals and are listed in critical condition.

WMU public safety sent out a tweet around 4 a.m. warning residents of the investigation in the area.

WMU Advisory:: KDPS is responding to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Kickapoo court. Exercise caution if you are in the area. — WMU Public Safety (@WMUPublicSafety) September 4, 2021

Police say the suspect is described as a black male possibly wearing a ski mask, and was accompanied by two other black males.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.