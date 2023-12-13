KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect who police said stole 27 propane tanks from Kalamazoo businesses has been identified.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety say they know who the suspect is but did not name the person. A couple of the stolen tanks were found at a “nearby encampment,” KDPS said.

Police thanked the community for providing several tips. They also advised businesses to continue locking up propane tanks and keep them out of plain sight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KDPS Operations Division at 269.337.8140 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.