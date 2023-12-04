KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has released the name of the woman killed in an October hit-and-run. Officers are asking the public for help finding the driver.
The woman has been identified as 32-year-old Marian Lee Phillips of Kalamazoo.
The hit-and-run happened around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of Riverview Drive near Mt. Olivet Raod. Officers found Phillips lying in the road without a pulse. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Investigators determined that Phillips was walking southbound on Riverview Drive, pulling a red Radial Flyer wagon. She was hit by a passing vehicle. KDPS said there was heavy rain when she was hit.
“The vehicle did not stop and may not have known they hit a person. However, they would have known they hit something,” KDPS said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.
The fatal hit-and-run remains under investigation.