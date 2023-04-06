KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Kalamazoo Tuesday has been identified by police as 24-year-old Kavonta Terreal Martin.

The shooting happened Tuesday in the parking lot of Westchester Woods Apartments, located on Little Drive near W KL Avenue. His vehicle, a Kia, was taken from the scene, the Kalamazoo Police Department said.

The car has since been found.

“KDPS extends their condolences to Martin’s family and friends,” KDPS said in a Thursday update.

Police say it is Kalamazoo’s first homicide case of the year.

A KDPS spokesperson told News 8 a suspect has not been found. Officers continue to investigate.

Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.