KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo have released the names of two homicide victims.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the victims have been identified as Tarra Dametria Mayes, 46, and Alfred Oneal Simpson, 67. Both are from Kalamazoo.

Police said they learned of the suspicious death on Rose Street between Paterson and Frank streets on Tuesday.

On Thursday, KDPS said a second body was found. Both deaths are being investigated as homicides. Police said both bodies were found in a garage on the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

