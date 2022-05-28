KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a stolen pickup truck crashed it and then fled from police on foot before being captured by officers in Kalamazoo Saturday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers found a pickup truck that had been stolen out of Eaton County. They tried to pull the truck over near Wells Place and March Street, but the the driver sped away from the officers for two blocks, police say.

When the truck reached the intersection of Lake Street and Mills Street, the driver ran the red light and hit another vehicle that had been traveling south on Mills Street. The driver of the stolen pickup truck then got out of the car and started to run on foot. He was quickly captured by police.

The 41-year-old driver is a Kalamazoo resident and was taken into custody for receiving and concealing stolen property and fleeing and eluding police. He was taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash, police say.

There were two passengers in the stolen truck, a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man. They were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. It does not appear that any of the people in the stolen truck were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, police say.

The other vehicle hit in the crash was driven by a 33-year-old woman. She was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.

The intersection of Lake Street and Mills Street was closed following the crash. Consumers Energy repaired a damaged utility pole, according to a press release. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.