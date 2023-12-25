KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver died Monday after a rollover crash in Kalamazoo, police say.

It happened around 2 p.m. on the 1100 block of Gull Road, near Riverview Drive, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was on fire. After extinguishing the fire, police found that the driver had been ejected.

The driver, 36, was beyond lifesaving measures and died on scene, according to KDPS. Police did not release any details about the driver besides the driver’s age.

Police say they believe speed was a factor. The crash remains under investigation.