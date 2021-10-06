Police clear homeless camp in Kalamazoo

Police on scene at the Ampersee homeless encampment on Oct. 6, 2021.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are clearing out a homeless camp in Kalamazoo.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are at the Ampersee homeless encampment near Hotop Avenue in the city’s Eastside area to clear people out.

People living there told a News 8 crew on scene they were given five minutes to grab their stuff and leave.

The move comes a week after city officials decided to hold off on clearing the camp as they figured out how to move forward. Last month, the city said it would clear the camp because of concerns about health, safety and an uptick in crime.

The camp sits on soil contaminated with heavy metals. Owned by the city’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, it’s the site of a former fly ash dump site for a coal-fired power plant. Signs put up by the authority warn those living at the encampment not to touch the soil or grow edible plants in it.

It was previously cleared out in April due to flooding. Officials in September said about 150 people are living there.

