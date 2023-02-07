PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police were called to three schools in Southwest and mid-Michigan Tuesday morning on reports that turned out to be fake.

Portage Department of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold confirmed to News 8 that Portage Northern High School received some sort of “hoax” or “swatting” call.

Swatting is when someone makes a fake 911 call to encourage an unnecessary response of a SWAT team.

There was also a heavy police presence at Okemos High School, east of Lansing. The surrounding township government posted online that authorities got a report of shots fired around 9 a.m. They searched the building, ensuring everyone was safe and the building was secure. They gave the all-clear.

A similar call was also made to Jackson High School, with the district saying on social media that it got a hoax call from an “unknown Google number.” The school said it got an all clear from police.

Jackson Public Schools thanked police for their quick response, saying they were “on the scene within minutes of the phone call in full force with the utmost care and concern for the safety of our students and staff.”

There were no reports of injuries at any of the schools.