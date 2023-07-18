KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police from several agencies chased a suspect across the Kalamazoo area Tuesday afternoon after a felonious assault, deputies say.

Kalamazoo Township officers sent out an alert about a felonious assault that occurred on the 2000 block of Gull Road in Kalamazoo Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Then, Western Michigan University officers saw the suspect and vehicle in Kalamazoo near the intersection of Stadium Drive and Howard Street, KCSO said.

The WMU officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they took over the chase in Oshtemo Township.

At the intersection of West H Avenue and 10th Street North in Oshtemo Township, the suspect vehicle hit another car, KCSO said.

From there, the suspect ran away on foot and was caught by Michigan State Police and WMU officers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said no serious injuries were reported.

The suspect, a 23-year-old, was lodged at the Kalamazoo County jail.

The suspect’s name was not released Tuesday afternoon.