PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found lying in a ditch in Portage Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:20 p.m., officers with the Portage Department of Public Safety were sent to Long Lake Drive near South Sprinkle Road after a pedestrian found a body lying in the ditch next to the road.

Investigators said they have identified the man and are working to notify the next of kin.

The department of public safety said the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The case remains under investigation.