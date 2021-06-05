KDPS: Suspect car found, not involved in shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police found a car they’d ask for help in looking for, and determined it was not involved in a Kalamazoo shooting Friday.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Florence Street around 7 p.m., and sent a teenager to the hospital.

Police has asked for help in find a car they thought was involved in the shooting, a white Chevy Camaro.

KDPS later found the car and no longer believes the car was involved in the shooting.

“Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety would like to thank the citizens of Kalamazoo in all the help that was received in locating this vehicle,” it said in a Saturday release.

Police say a 14-year-old was shot by a stray bullet while sitting on a porch and holding a baby, Kalamazoo Department of Public safety said in a release. The teenager was listed in stable condition Friday.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Kalamazoo police at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.