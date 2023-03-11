An undated photo of Vickie Denise Brown provided by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for help finding a woman who went missing Saturday morning from her Kalamazoo home.

62-year-old Vickie Denise Brown was last seen around 11:30 a.m. walking away from her home on Portage Street between Kingston and Winton Avenues in Kalamazoo, according to officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

She stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and short, black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue capri pants with a white floral design. KDPS provided a photo of Brown.

Officers said Brown may be suffering from a decline in mental health, is prone to hypothermia and cannot return to her home without help.

Anyone who may have seen Brown is asked to call the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.