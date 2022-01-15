Police ask for help finding man impersonating an officer in Kalamazoo

Body camera image of man the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety believe is impersonating a police officer. (Jan. 14, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking the public to help identify a man who is believed to have impersonated a police officer Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were told about a man who was impersonating a police officer and conducting a traffic stop on Portage Street near Palmer Avenue.

Officers have determined that the man was at the scene of a crash earlier in the day. Police body camera footage from the crash shows the suspect, who is described as a white man, and his vehicle, a dark colored Chevy Equinox, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

