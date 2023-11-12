KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was found dead in Kalamazoo Sunday morning and police have arrested a suspect.

The body of 62-year-old Heriberto Contreras of Kalamazoo was found on E Crosstown Parkway at S Pitcher Street around 10:30 a.m. Kalamazoo police said the area was “commonly frequented by the unhoused.”

Detectives with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the Crime Lab responded to investigate the death, which police called a homicide. Contreras’ death is the 21st murder recorded in the city of Kalamazoo in 2023, according to police.

Investigation led to a suspect, whom police found and arrested. KDPS will not release the suspect’s name until after arraignment, which is expected later this week.

Anyone with information about Contreras’ death is asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or the P3Tips app.