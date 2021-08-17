Authorities: Air Zoo staff find grenade in inventory

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say a grenade was found in the inventory of the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum in Portage Tuesday.

“Public Safety is on scene at the Air Zoo on a report of a found relic… explosive, believed to be a grenade,” Nick Armold, the directory the Portage Department of Public Safety told News 8.

The building has been evacuated and a bomb squad is investigating, PDPS said.

“In my experience, these items are usually inert,” Daniel Mills, the senior deputy police/fire chief of PDPS said. “Better to be cautious though.”

Derek Menchinger, the director of operations, exhibits, and collections for the Air Zoo said he believes it is a training grenade.

Menchinger said no one was hurt.

Authorities are working to determine if it is live.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.

