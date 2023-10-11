KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 38-year-old woman was shot in Kalamazoo Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
It happened on the 400 block of Park Place, police said.
KDPS said her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
by: Katie Rosendale
