KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man was taken to the hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were called to Vernon Street near Belford Street for reports of someone shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man from Kalamazoo with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not life threatening, officers said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. KDPS is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.