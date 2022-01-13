Police: 3 stolen vehicles from Calhoun County recovered

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three stolen vehicles have been recovered by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.



On Wednesday, police responded to an incident in the 4400 block of South Westnedge Ave. They located a stolen pickup truck from Calhoun County.



Around 2:00 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a crashed vehicle in the 400 block of West Kilgore that matched the description of another stolen vehicle. Officers identified the vehicle as stolen from Calhoun County.



Shortly after, a third stolen vehicle from Calhoun County was found in the 700 block of West Kilgore Avenue while police were setting up a K9 search in the area. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver fled, hitting a KDPS cruiser in the process.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated but was later terminated as the suspect vehicle ignored traffic laws, creating a significant risk to the public.



Shortly afterwards, the third stolen vehicle was found unoccupied near Bryant Road and Portage Road. Police setup another K9 search, but did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.