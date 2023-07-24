KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured, one of them gravely, in a shooting in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon, police say.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Portage Street near Miller Road.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said two men were shot. One of them has injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Police did not immediately say what led up to the shooting or provide any information about suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Separately, a 14- and 17-year-old were injured in a shooting on W. Michigan Avenue near Park Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.