KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were shot and injured in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood Wednesday, police say.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to Egleston Avenue between Bank Street and Fair Street. Two men were shot and are in critical condition, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police did not release any information about suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.