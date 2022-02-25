Police: 2 in custody after crashing stolen vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three suspects were arrested and two are in custody Friday night after crashing a stolen vehicle into a utility pole and then trying to flee the scene.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers located a stolen vehicle near Bridge Street and Riverview Drive in Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but it fled from officers.

Officers chased the vehicle until it crashed into a utility pole near Scudder Court on Parsons Street. The three people in the car started running on foot, but officers chased them and eventually took all three into custody.

One person in the car was found with a loaded handgun that officers determined was stolen from the city of Three Rivers. They also found evidence connected to mail theft and other property crimes in the Kalamazoo area.

An adult suspect was arrested for fleeing and eluding and possessing a stolen vehicle and is being held in the Kalamazoo County jail. A juvenile offender was arrested for weapons charges and resisting officers and is being held at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home. A third juvenile was released to a parent.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.