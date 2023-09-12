PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist and the driver of an SUV were both taken to the hospital after a crash in Portage, police say.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on E. Romence Road Parkway east of S Westnedge Avenue, near the entrance to Sam’s Club, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

A black Harley-Davidson motorcycle was headed east on E. Romence Road Parkway when it hit a gray Nissan SUV turning out of the Sam’s Club parking lot onto the road, police said. The 31-year-old motorcyclist from Kalamazoo was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was a 76-year-old Kalamazoo woman who was also taken to the hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The crash is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.