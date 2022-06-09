KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old was shot in Kalamazoo Thursday.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue and West Paterson Street. Police officers were dispatched on reports a person was shot, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.

He was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police say.

They say he has not been cooperative in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.