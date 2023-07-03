PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was stabbed in a Portage McDonald’s parking lot during a fight Monday night, police say.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a McDonald’s restaurant on Westnedge Avenue near Romence Road Parkway for reports of a shooting and stabbing, said Portage Director of Public Safety Nick Armold.

When officers arrived, they found that two people had been dropping a child off between family members when a physical fight broke out and a “gun was introduced,” said Armold.

Then a third person got into the fight, stabbing one of the two other people. The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital and rushed into surgery, Arnold said. His condition is not known.

The other people were taken into custody.

The Portage Department of Public Safety is investigating the stabbing.