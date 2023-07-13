KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 34-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital in Kalamazoo Thursday evening, according to police.

Just before 10 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to Sherwood Avenue near Charlotte Avenue in Kalamazoo for reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that the victim, a 34-year-old Kalamazoo resident, had already been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim was treated for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.