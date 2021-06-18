Police: 1 shot and injured in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot and injured in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood Friday afternoon.
It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Fairbanks Avenue near Center Street, south of Humphrey Street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety blocked off a large area there as officers were on the scene investigating.
A KDPS spokesman said the person who was shot was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not yet been released.
KDPS did not immediately have any suspect information available.