Police: 1 shot and injured in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot and injured in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Fairbanks Avenue near Center Street, south of Humphrey Street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety blocked off a large area there as officers were on the scene investigating.

A KDPS spokesman said the person who was shot was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not yet been released.

KDPS did not immediately have any suspect information available.

