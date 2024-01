KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after one person was shot and injured in Kalamazoo Tuesday.

It happened in the area of Dutton Street and Park Street in the city’s Vine neighborhood. A News 8 crew at the scene saw police tape across part of the street and at least a dozen police vehicles.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has not released any details about the victim, what led up to the shooting or about a suspect.