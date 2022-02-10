Pods for homeless in Kalamazoo won’t go up this winter

The ModPod is a portable housing unit equipped with amenities addressing basic needs. (courtesy Housing Resources, Inc.)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A program working to bring housing pods to Kalamazoo this winter says the effort has been stymied by manufacturing and supply chain problems.

Even if the pods get delivered soon, Housing Resources, Inc. said, there won’t be time to get them set up before spring.

“We recognize the Kzoo POD Community: A Place of Dignity can’t become a reality this winter,” Michelle Davis, executive director of the homeless outreach nonprofit, said in a statement.

The ModPods chosen for the project are portable, waterproof, have lights and have heating and cooling. The nonprofit’s goal as of October was to get 50 of them. It was looking at a space on Stockbridge Avenue to install them, but said this week that site is off the table and it’s looking for other locations.

“We remain committed to the pilot pod project,” Davis said. “It’s a strategy that fits well within our overall mission, strategic plan, and the needs of people who are unsheltered.”

She praised Housing Resources Inc. for the work they have done this winter to shelter and feed the homeless this winter.

If you need help with housing, you can call 211 or Housing Resources Inc. directly at 269.382.0287. You can also go to the organization’s website to learn how to donate.