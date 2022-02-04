Plow problems blamed for last-minute cancellation at Comstock Public Schools

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Students attending Comstock Public Schools were given another snow day Friday, their third straight — but for a slightly different reason than the first two.

The official announcement came at 6:57 a.m. on the district’s Facebook page, with Comstock Public Schools administrators later explaining that their “snow plowing company ran into problems and was unable to get all of our lots cleared in a timely manner.”

The decision to call off school was late to the point that the school buses were already running, according to the district

Given the late timing of the decision, comments from parents poured in. One mother said, “My daughter was literally getting ready to walk out the door.” Another whose kids ride the bus said they were “outside for a while, waiting.”

In a detailed letter of apology and explanation to parents and staff, Comstock’s Superintendent Jeff Thoenes said, “the company (the district) employ(s) to plow lots assured the district … (it) would have lots plowed by this morning.”

But at 6:15 a.m. Friday, he explained, “this was not the case at one of our schools. It took about 15 minutes or so to determine … there were several unplowed and impassable school lots and district driveways.”

Administrators said that they still do not know exactly why the snow wasn’t cleared but did confirm JH Lawncare is the employed company.

John Halladay, the owner of JH Lawncare told News 8 that around 4 a.m. Friday morning that his company’s two Boss-manufactured DXT V-plow attachments broke down and snapped in half within 15 minutes, causing them to not be able to plow the school’s parking lot. Halladay says the defective equipment, which was bought in September, is under warranty, and was supposed to last seven to eight years.

He is planning to contact the manufacturer first thing on Monday to request a full refund and give them an opportunity to make things right before considering legal action. Halladay says he was in constant contact with Comstock Public Schools’ transportation director throughout the process.

Thoenes says he felt it would be better to call off school late and apologize than to let buses and cars continue to school and find out they won’t make it there safely.