VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s no slowing down for athletic trainer Natalie McGuire, who’s always on the move.

“It’s pretty crazy. There’s a lot of sports going on, and all the coaches have my number, and they just kind of let me know when something’s needed,” said McGuire.

Even with school out for summer, she stays busy evaluating injuries, stretching hamstrings and taping ankles.

“For me, it just felt like kind of the perfect combination of my love for sports and my love for medicine and health and wellness,” said McGuire. “I was just kind of driven to help youth athletes and help them through their injuries and see them go from day zero to getting back on the field.”

It’s a job that goes on mostly behind the scenes, but one that doesn’t go unnoticed.

“She’s kind of like another coach that’s there to sort of push you and look after you and make sure you’re always healthy,” said softball player Delaney Monroe.

“Not only is she an athletic trainer, but she’s a great friend too. I know in basketball, half our team would be in there just to talk to her, and she’s just a friend to listen but also tell you the truth,” said softball player Madi Diekman.

McGuire has spent two years on the sidelines of Vicksburg athletics. She’s the only athletic trainer at the school, and works with every sport.

In the short time she’s been at Vicksburg, the former athlete already feels like a big part of each team.

“The relationships with the kids are the best part of the job, just kind of learning their likes and dislikes … things about their life,” said McGuire. “The connections with the kids are really, really special.”

So when the Bulldog softball team made it to the state championship game, McGuire was faced with a difficult decision.

“I was getting nervous about it, like what am I going to do here? How can I make both things work?” said McGuire.

The Bulldogs were playing in the title game on Saturday, the same day as her friends’ wedding in Traverse City, which is three hours away from the state championship host site in East Lansing.

“I just felt like I really needed to be there for the team,” said McGuire. “In this profession, a lot of times as athletic trainers, our personal lives take a back seat to our work obligations.”

It turns out, there was a way she could be at both, but there was only one way to get her there in time.

Andy DeVries is a longtime pilot, parent of a Vicksburg athlete and also helps coach the baseball team. He offered to give Natalie a ride.

“They call the airplane the time machine, you’re really able to go a lot faster,” said DeVries. “I heard about (her situation) first from the athletic director, and even the school admins were like, ‘Hey she’s got this event, we gotta make this happen for her.’ And they know I’m always looking for a reason to fly.”

DeVries and a co-pilot picked up McGuire in Traverse City after her friend’s rehearsal dinner on Friday and flew her down to East Lansing for Saturday’s game.

“Just that she would take that step to do that, just because she knew it was such an important game to us, and that it was our last game of the season,” said Monroe.

“Not many people can say their athletic trainer would fly from Traverse City to East Lansing to be there on your most important game of the year,” said Diekman.

Shortly after Vicksburg finished runner-up in the state final, DeVries and Natalie headed back to the airport. Just an hour later, they touched down in Traverse City in the nick of time.

“I got there about a half hour before my friends’ wedding started, so I had about five minutes to change and get to the venue, so it was a chaotic day and it all worked out perfectly and it was a really really cool experience,” said McGuire.

And for DeVries, he didn’t hesitate one bit. It was an easy way to pay it forward to Natalie, who’s already done so much for the Vicksburg athletes.

“Ask any of our student athletes, she’s more like the big sister to everybody,” said DeVries. “On and off the court, always going the extra mile.”

“Its crazy … I feel like I don’t deserve it at all,” said McGuire. “But it was really fun to feel appreciated and loved that way, so I’m really really grateful for that.”