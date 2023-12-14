GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who used his pickup truck to knock over a mailbox so he could cart it away has admitted to stealing mail in two counties in search of checks and credit cards.

Checks stolen from the mail were then altered and either cashed or passed at businesses; stolen credit cards were also used at stores, according to court documents.

In a plea hearing this week, Jason James Petiprin admitted to stealing mail from individuals and businesses in the vicinity of Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

Petiprin, working with others, stole the mail over a five-month span that extended into April of 2022, according to a plea agreement.

In one instance, he used his pickup to knock down a mailbox owned by a business outside of Kalamazoo, “taking the mailbox away and searching it for mail,’’ court records show.

He and other members of the conspiracy also rented three rooms at a Kalamazoo hotel, where they stored the stolen checks, credit cards and identity documents, according to court records.

Petiprin was indicted last year on a charge of conspiracy to commit mail theft. He pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this week during a federal court appearance.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he returns for sentencing in several months. A judge ordered that Petiprin remain in custody until then.