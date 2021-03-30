Pfizer to break ground on new Michigan production facility

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Pfizer is expected to start building a new pharmaceutical production facility in western Michigan.

MLive.com reports that the drugmaker will break ground Wednesday on the building on Pfizer’s global manufacturing campus in Portage.

It is expected to bring 450 new jobs to the area. The $465 million facility is expected to be in operation in 2025.

Pfizer says the new facility will initially manufacture the pain medicine known as Dynastat, which is supplied to several international countries.

Pfizer worked with German partner company BioNTech to create a COVID-19 vaccine that won U.S. regulatory approval last year.