Pfizer breaks ground on expansion at Portage campus

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Pfizer broke ground Wednesday on a new $450 million pharmaceutical manufacturing facility on its Portage campus.

Pfizer expects to hire 450 people to staff its new Modular Aseptic Processing plant. At some 420,000 square feet, the company boasted it as “one of the world’s most technically advanced sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facilities.”

A rendering of the Modular Aseptic Processing facility being built on Pfizer’s Portage campus. (Courtesy Pfizer)

Several leaders, including U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, were on hand for the groundbreaking.

The Pfizer campus in Portage, which spans 1,300 acres, already employs some 2,800 people. It’s where Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines are being manufactured for all of the United States, and as of Wednesday had 120 million doses already delivered or ready to be shipped.