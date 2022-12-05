LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs as it expands.

Pfizer leaders, local and state senators and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gathered in Lansing Monday to announce the expansion at the plant in Portage.

“Building on the profound legacy and impact in Kalamazoo, today marks a new chapter not just for us at Pfizer, but also for U.S. manufacturing, the community in Michigan and all the patients around the world who count on us,” Pfizer Vice President and Site Leader David Breen said at the news conference.

“In the last five years, Pfizer has invested more than $1 billion in the modular aseptic processing — or MAP — program in Kalamazoo, establishing the facility as one of the most technologically advanced sterile injectable facilities in the world,” Breen continued.

Breen said the investments will help ensure uninterrupted supply for medicines and vaccines, including vaccines that take advantage of the new mRNA technology used in its COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer in June announced a $120 million investment in the plant with the goal of ramping up production of its COVID-19 treatment pill.

“Let’s think about what this investment means: It means more opportunity for Michiganders in West Michigan to support themselves and raise their families,” Whitmer said. “It means expanded capacity to make more lifesaving vaccines and treatments. It means a bold investment in our future, creating space for some of the best and brightest scientists, researchers and doctors in the world to innovate. It means more moonshots.”

About 3,000 people already work at the Portage plant, which spans 400,000 square feet and has an estimated annual impact of $3 billion on the local economy.