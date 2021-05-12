Person struck by train, killed in Kzoo

Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a train late Tuesday.

It happened at 11:22 p.m. in the area of East Michigan Avenue and Riverview Drive, about a mile from downtown.

Details are limited, but police officials tell News 8 the victim was a 19-year-old Kalamazoo resident. Officers tried to save the victim, but they were pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.

