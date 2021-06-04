Person shot multiple times in Kzoo; no arrests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot multiple times in Kalamazoo Thursday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called shortly after 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting on Church Street near Frank Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old Kalamazoo resident with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Police said there were several witnesses, but they are not cooperating with investigators to help identify the suspect. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.