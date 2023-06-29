COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person died after being trapped in a grain silo in Cooper Township Thursday, deputies said.

The 46-year-old person became trapped under the grain while working in the silo, according to Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies. The victim was removed from the silo and eventually declared dead at the scene. The person was not named by deputies.

Fire and rescue crews from Cooper Township, Portage, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Kalamazoo Township, Oshtemo Township and Life EMS responded along with the sheriff’s office.

The person’s death is still being investigated