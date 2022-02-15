Person critically injured in crash on I-94 near Portage

First responders on the scene of a crash on I-94 near Portage. (courtesy Portage Department of Public Safety)

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was critically injured after a crash near Portage Tuesday evening.

It happened on westbound I-94 in Texas Township. First responders from Portage and first responders from Texas Township were both dispatched to a crash, the Portage Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post. The department said while first responders originally thought it was two similar crashes, they realized while responding they had been dispatched to the same crash.

The two departments worked to quickly extricate someone who was critically injured, police say.

It is not yet known what led up to the crash, or if anyone else was injured.