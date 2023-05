Kalamazoo police respond to the area of Burdick Street and Roberson Street on Dec. 30, 2022.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Someone has been charged with the murder of a man who was killed in Kalamazoo in December.

The Kalamazoo County prosecutor on Tuesday confirmed to News 8 that a murder charge had been filed against Jalani Nowling.

The victim of the Dec. 30 homicide, James Douglas White Jr., was 29.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for June 7.