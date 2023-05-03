KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Sprinkle Road near the I-94 interchange.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a KDPS news release. Their name has not been released.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash, but KDPS said alcohol is currently not considered to be a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.